Bosomtwe Assembly confirms Asuming as DCE

Kuntanase (Ash), May 19, GNA – Mr. Joseph Kwasi Asuming, has received overwhelming endorsement by the Bosomtwe District Assembly as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Forty-seven (47) of the members voted yes for him with three people, saying they disapproved of his nomination to the position.

The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) and witnessed by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang and some leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Asuming, until his appointment, had served as the Presiding Member of the assembly since year 2001.

He said he was grateful for the opportunity and pledged that he would not disappoint.

He was going to work with everybody to accelerate the development of the district, he added.

GNA

By Isaac Owusu, GNA