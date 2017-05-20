Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin hints at possible changes in team’s lineup against Guinea

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has hinted that there will be several changes in the team’s line up in the last group game against Guinea today.

Ghana will engage their Guinean counterparts in the last game of Group A in the ongoing Africa Youth Championship, having already booked a place in the semifinals stage of the tournament after collecting six point from their opening two games.

“We’re going into the game [against Guinea] with same attitude and mentality,” coach Fabin told Accra-based Citi FM

“Even though we’ll be making a few changes in our starting line up by giving some of the substitutes the opportunity to start, so that we will keep them active and ready.”

Ghana have qualified for the U17 FIFA World Cup that will come off later this year in India.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com