Bechem United President honours former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey

Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achau has honoured former England international Emile Heskey for his benevolence towards the club.

The former Liverpool striker took time off his busy schedule in Ghana to visit the Hunters’ secretariat in Accra and was warmly welcomed by the President as a result of the supportive role he’s played for the club.

Ahead of the start of the current season, Heskey partnered with Ghanaian but former Dutch international George Boateng to donate boots and training kits to the club.

President Achau paid glowing tribute to Heskey before honouring him with a plaque, a sign of appreciation for his contribution to Bechem United and world football.

The striker played for England for more than 10 years, making 62 appearances in which he scored just seven goals.

His finest hour in an England shirt was when he scored in the 5-1 mauling of Germany in Munich.

He’s married to a Ghanaian, Chantelle Tagoe so often visit the West African country.

