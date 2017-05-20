Australian High Commission raises over GH¢ 50,000.00 in support of Ghana’s

Accra, May 19, GNA – The Australian High Commission raised over GH¢50,000.00 for the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Azumah Nelson Foundation during the Commonwealth Games Gala Dinner, which welcomed the Queen’s Baton to Ghana on March 19.

The gala dinner featured four exciting boxing bouts in front of 200 guests under the patronage of Ghanaian Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson.

A statement issued by the Australian High Commission on Friday said the Australian High Commissioner, Andrew Barnes, presented cheques for GH¢25,000.00 to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and GH¢25,000.00 to the Azumah Nelson Foundation.

These funds will assist both organisations in preparations for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth games in Australia.

The majority of the funds were raised through the generous sponsorship from Australian and Ghanaian mining companies: Azumah Resources Limited, Perseus Mining Limited, Resolute Mining Limited, African Mining Services and Geodrill Limited.

GNA