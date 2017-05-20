Akufo-Addo inspired me to join NPP – Abu Ramadan

Former National Youth Organiser of the People’s National Convention who ditched his party and joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abu Ramadan said he took that decision because of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Akufo-Addo was his source of inspiration hence when it came to deciding which party to join after realizing that the PNC’s electoral fortunes had dwindled, he had no qualms choosing the NPP.

Mr. Ramadan who was a former National Youth Organiser of the PNC joined the NPP prior to the December 7, 2016 general elections.

He has currently been honoured with a deputy position at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Akufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Friday, Mr. Ramadan insisted that he did not make a wrong decision by joining the NPP.

“I’m not a medical doctor or a lawyer; I’m a politician by career so I had to select where best would shoot my career as a politician. And I felt my home was with the NPP and Nana Addo being my biggest inspiration to want to ever be in NPP and he being the frontrunner to be president, I think I didn’t make a wrong decision.”

Leaving PNC was right decision

He also argued that he took the decision because he doubted if PNC could ever win power.

“The problem was that at that time the PNC had lost traction on the ground. Until today the fortunes of the party keeps dwindling by the day and it looks as if any other day I look at the party again and I always tell myself I made the right decision, leaving at that time moving to a more formidable party to enhance by political career,” he added.

When asked why he did not join the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) instead of the NPP which was in opposition at the time, Mr. Ramadan explained that his ideals and values “are at variance with the NDC” hence his choice.

“The NPP presented a more people friendly policies…and at that time the NDC was so unattractive and still unattractive to up thinking and moral upright people because of the issue of corruption, they way and manner the government was run, the way and manner they didn’t care about the plight of the people moved me closer to the NPP than it should have taken to the NDC,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

