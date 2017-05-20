Abraham Attah, others for Central University honours

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah and others will be honoured tomorrow, Friday, May 19 by the Central University at an award ceremony to celebrate deserving students and alumni at the Mitso campus of the university.

The young star won five international awards out of 14 nominations for his role in Beasts of no Nation. His latest award is the Best Actor award which he won at the 31st edition of Film Independent Spirit Awards.

He has won only one award in Ghana in the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2015 Ghana Movie Awards.

The Central University Excellence Awards is a scheme designed to reward excellence to deserving students and its objectives are to inspire confidence, energize efforts and to make people indispensable to themselves and to their societies.

In all 25 categories will be up for grabs including Best Student Entrepreneur, The Alumni awards, Central University Student of the year, Most Influential Student of the Year, Best Student Model, Overall Best Student in Academics among others.

Amongst the various dignities that are expected to grace the occasion are Aaron Adatsi, Queenstar Anarfi, Fella Makafui and other members of the cast of the award winning youth series YOLO.

The event will be compered by Kwesi Omega, host of Radio XYZ campus themed show, Hotspot.



