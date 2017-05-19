Youth told to be self-disciplined and overcome lust

Mampong-Akuapem (E/R), May 19, GNA – Methodist Bishop of the Koforidua, the Right Reverend Michael Agyakwa Bossman, has urged the youth to be self-disciplined and overcome lust.

He asked them to be God-fearing, resisted any temptation into wrong doing and pursued what was right and dignified.

He made the call in an address read for him at the 12th biannual delegates’ conference of the Diocesan Methodist Youth Fellowship at Mampong-Akuapem.

The four-day meeting was held under the theme, ‘Rekindling the Methodist evangelical heritage for church growth, the youth in perspective’.

Bishop Bossman encouraged the youth in the church to remain unwavering in their faith and to become good example to their peers.

By so doing, they would help to bring salvation to many, he added.

The Very Rev Dr. Dennis Boadu of the Methodist Youth Ministry, advised young people to avoid anything likely to bring shame to themselves, their family and the church.

They should mirror sublime qualities of honesty, sincerity, humility and modesty.

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA