Why women are to blame for domestic violence – Empress Njamah

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has observed that women should also take part of the blame when it comes to domestic violence.

Recently, reports of wife battery and high level violence on women, mostly female celebrities all over the media.

Most recently, was the case of actress, Mercy Aigbe whom, while sharing images of her battered face and bruised body, cried out that that her husband, Lanre Gentry nearly sent her to early grave.

Reports also emerged from Ghana, how a man butchered his girlfriend, killing her in the process and also from South Africa about a man that burnt his girlfriend beyond recognition.

But reacting to these incidents in a post she shared on her Instagram page, Miss Njamah noted that women themselves cause most of the violence on them.

According to her, sometimes the women torment men mentally. She said women should learn to help men manage their anger.

She wrote, “There are men who are more beaten up emotionally than the women they beat up physically. Some women are headstrong and can traumatize their men mentally that they don’t know when they hit in anger.

“A man might have experienced one or two things growing up. These men need us to be supportive. Women should help these men control their anger.

“Stop getting advice from single women, don’t let them mislead you, instead read books…men are babies, they wanted to be treated like babies and that is why some go on to cheat when their wives are frustrating them.”