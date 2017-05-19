‘We Will Not Sacrifice ‘Innocent Delta 8′ On The Altar Of Cheap Politics’

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Awuku say it will be ‘a waste of time and resources’ should the Attorney General decide to continue investigations eight members of the party’s militant group, Delta Force standing trial for raiding a court in Kumasi.

In his view, it will be difficult for the prosecution to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the suspects were indeed the ones who raided the court.

Mr. Awuku comment is in reaction to the Attorney General’s decision to investigate reasons adduced by the Principal State Attorney in Kumasi for dropping criminal charges against eight pro-NPP Delta Force members.

The eight suspects were arrested and charged with disturbing a court session, for resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 persons who were in lawful custody.

But at a court hearing last Wednesday, the state dropped the charges for lack of evidence. A move that has been widely condemned by sections of the public including the official opposition in parliament, the NDC and the government which says it is investigating the development.

The no-evidence explanation has raised suspicions that the governing New Patriotic Party, which prides itself as a party of respect for the rule of law is condoning lawlessness.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its Minority in Parliament is calling for the immediate arrest for proper prosecution.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Sammy Awuku said they will not sacrifice innocent Delta 8 on the altar of cheap politics.

He maintained that the eight people were not at the scene when the supposed court raid happened thus re-arresting them will amount to an infringement of the fundamental human rights.

“Let’s not give innocent people a bad name, add political colour and hang them on the altar of politics” he stressed.

The NPP Youth leader said they are committed as a political party to hunt for the culprits who perpetrated such shameful act but the eight freed are innocent.

“It is better 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man being convicted wrongly. The onus lies with the police to prove their case” he stated.

Sammy Awuku, however, could not fathom why the opposition NDC are all of a sudden defending the judiciary when in fact they did worse while in government.

“The prosecution said they don’t have evidence so if the NDC which is insisting the eight persons are re-arrested should provide evidence”.

-Adomonline