WAR AGAINST THE CHURCH IN THE ENDTIME

The church from its birth has survived and withstood wars, persecution, tyrants, charlatans, false prophets, swindlers and divisive rebels. The devil has continually attacked the church from both externally and internally, yet Christianity is still standing and spreading faster than any religion in the world. We must never forget that the devil is a relentless enemy, and we must constantly be aware of his schemes.

He uses both natural and supernatural elements in his attacks, so we need to constantly be in the spirit and pray for revelation. In actuality, nothing the devil does is new. He uses familiar cast of characters to sow discord in the church, to distract us from our mission, and to veer us off our course. We need to wise and watch out for his schemes.

Firstly, every church needs wise counsel of matured saints with experience. Inexperienced and spiritually immature people when put in positions will abuse power and resources. For example, Ananias and Sapphira during the early church.

Acts 5:1-11 1.But a certain man named Ananias, with Sapphira his wife, sold a possession,

2.And kept back part of the price, his wife also being privy to it, and brought a certain part, and laid it at the apostles’ feet.

3.But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?

4.Whilst it remained, was it not thine own? and after it was sold, was it not in thine own power? why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? thou hast not lied unto men, but unto God.

5.And Ananias hearing these words fell down, and gave up the ghost: and great fear came on all them that heard these things.

6.And the young men arose, wound him up, and carried him out, and buried him.

7.And it was about the space of three hours after, when his wife, not knowing what was done, came in. 8.And Peter answered unto her, Tell me whether ye sold the land for so much? And she said, Yea, for so much.

9.Then Peter said unto her, How is it that ye have agreed together to tempt the Spirit of the Lord? behold, the feet of them which have buried thy husband are at the door, and shall carry thee out.

10.Then fell she down straightway at his feet, and yielded up the ghost: and the young men came in, and found her dead, and, carrying her forth, buried her by her husband. 11.And great fear came upon all the church, and upon as many as heard these things.

Their severe punishment made it clear that God doesn’t like it when people in the body of Christ lie and abuse resources. Secondly, we should earnestly desire the gift of prophecy in our churches. But the Apostle Paul also warned the Colossians about overly-spiritual people who claim to always know what God is saying.

Colossians 2:18-23 18.Let no man beguile you of your reward in a voluntary humility and worshipping of angels, intruding into those things which he hath not seen, vainly puffed up by his fleshly mind, 19.And not holding the Head, from which all the body by joints and bands having nourishment ministered, and knit together, increaseth with the increase of God.

20.Wherefore if ye be dead with Christ from the rudiments of the world, why, as though living in the world, are ye subject to ordinances, 21.(Touch not; taste not; handle not; 22.Which all are to perish with the using;) after the commandments and doctrines of men? 23.Which things have indeed a shew of wisdom in will worship, and humility, and neglecting of the body; not in any honour to the satisfying of the flesh.

The difference between true prophet and self-appointed prophet is their attitude. Legitimate prophets are loving, servant-hearted and submitted to Godly authority. Illegitimate prophets are those who can’t be corrected.

They are spiritually proud, they tend to be loners and they leave trail of damage relationships in their wake. Beware not to allow someone like this to be in a leadership position in the church. Thirdly, we should encourage church members to discover their spiritual gifts.

However, we need to stump out attitudes that edify one person above the other. We should constantly remind ourselves and the body of Christ that we are are all working together to build the kingdom of God.

About Felice GARR

Being blessed with an anointed prophetic ministry for the last few years, FF Garr has been a blessing in the lives of many. With a strong prophetic mantle, he has touched lives and unlocked mysteries in the destinies of many lives around the world. He is the Head Pastor of Christ Power Encounter International Ministry ( Encounter Chapel ).

FF Garr is a passionate speaker with a strong desire to promote the prophetic move of God across the world. He is also a prophetic voice in this end time and a most sought after preacher whose ministry has taken him to many nations; a multi-faceted man with many gifts of the Holy spirit.

His message centers on Jesus, the Holy Ghost, grace, deliverance, prosperity, discipline, and order in the Body of Christ. His very life is a testimony and hope for the hopeless. Born into a very poor family and with low educational background, he has been able to hold on to the altar and these challenges could not limit his capabilities.

He was broke, rejected, misunderstood, homeless, disgraced and disregarded for many years, but God changed his story. He has a strong passion for the poor, the hopeless and the helpless. Thus, he aims at equipping people to discover their calling and giftings. His heart desire is to see people share their testimonies to the glory of God.

Contact:

Facebook: Encounter Chapel International

For More Information Visit:

www.encounterchapel.org / www.ffgarr.org