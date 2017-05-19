Volta Rejects All 3 Female DCE Nominees

None of the three females nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for District Chief Executive (DCE) positions in the Volta Region managed to gather enough votes to secure their positions.

All three nominees – Ella Boateng for South Dayi, Millicent Kabuki Carboo for Biakoye and Josephine Boateng for Adaklu – were rejected outright by their respective assembly members.

Not even the appeal to consider affirmative action and gender equality could secure their approval.

The nominee for the Adaklu District, Madam Josephine Boateng, suffered the heaviest defeat in the hands of the 18-member assembly, as she obtained only 2 ‘Yes’ against 15 ‘No’ votes.

Her rejection, however, came as no surprise as information picked by DAILY GUIDE indicated that Madam Boateng is not popular with the indigenes and that many people claim she has no idea what the challenges of the area are, since she hardly comes home.

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area have also indicated that she is not active in their activities and does not have her vote there.

She is suspected to be voting in an electoral area in Accra.

Her Biakoye counterpart, Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, was also battered by the assembly members as only 18 voted in her favour while 25 voted against her.

Her rejection was a little surprising as she is an active member of the NPP in the area.

That notwithstanding, some sources in the party revealed that inadequate lobbying caused her downfall since the majority of the assembly members are known to be sympathetic to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The situation was not different for Madam Ella Boateng, the nominee for South Dayi, who completed the list of rejected nominees by polling 11 ‘Yes’ votes as against 18 ‘Nos.’

Her rejection, according to some residents, wasn’t surprising as some party members had warned a day after her nomination was announced that they did not need her.

They leveled several allegations against her, which she dispelled and clarified. However, it appears her side of the story has not sunk deep into the minds of the people.

Other residents were also astonished at her rejection because they had described her as a caring and hardworking woman in the constituency, having lived there for over 30 years and taught many of the young adults in the area. She is also a philanthropist and caregiver for the aged in Peki.

The three female nominees join a list of nine rejected nominees in the Volta Region while some 16 MDCEs have been confirmed.

Out of the nine rejected so far – the Akatsi North nominee – Prince Sodoke Amuzu and David Dickson Dzokpe of Agotmie-Ziope – will have a second chance to either be approved or rejected again on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017.

All others who have been rejected outright will need a re-nomination by the president for another chance.

