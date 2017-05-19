Vicky Zugah names abusive boyfriends

Actress Vicky Zugah has opened up about her experience with abusive boyfriends.

Speaking on the Okay FM, she revealed that for the past fours years, every man she has dated laid their hands on her on countless number of occasions.

According to her, the attack has on occassions left her face with recognisable bruises.

Holding nothing back, Vicky named her abusers – DJ Cash, actor Leo Mensah aka Ntoatoahene and most recently Sierra Leonean representative for Big Brother Africa – The Chase, Adrian Bolt Lewis.

The mother of two also revealed that her worst domestic violence experience was when she had a broken arm and a bruised face after serious abuse by one of her ex-boyfriends.

“Yes! DJ Cash abused me, Leo Mensah abused and Bolt was the worse of all”.

She rejected an offer to provide details of what may have triggered the domestic attacks.

“Well, what I did or did not do does not matter because nothing can justify a man laying his hand on a woman. I was never disrespectful to any of them, I don’t even argue with them because anybody who know me, knows I am a very quiet person.”

Explaining why she has now gone public with her story of abuse, Vicky said family and friends have for years prevailed on her not to speak publicly.

But after a long silence, she says enough is enough.

The actress hinted that she is open to joining campaigns against domestic violence.

Meawhile, DJ Cash and actor Leo Mensah have denied the allegations.

Leo Mensah told Amanda Jissih in an interview on Showbiz Fylla on Hitz FM that the allegations are baseless. He beleives that Vicky is only making the claims for attention.