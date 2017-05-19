Upper West confirms eleven Presidential nominees

Lawra (U/W), May 18, GNA – All the 11 nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Upper West Region have been confirmed.

The last two Lawra and Nadowli-Kaleo Districts, recently confirmed Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire a former employee of the National Health Insurance Authority and Madam Katherine Tieyirr Lankono, an educationist as district chief executives for their respective areas.

The 39 members present out of the 42 member house of the Lawra District Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed Mr Bomba-Ire while 39 members out of the 42 member house of the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly also confirmed Madam Lankono.

In a victory speech, Mr Bomba-Ire said the Lawra District is one of the oldest districts in the region and yet it was still challenged in almost all sectors despite the efforts of past governments.

He called on stakeholders in the area to provide the needed cooperation and support to turn the development challenges into opportunities.

‘We need to harness the available human and material resources in line with government’s vision to benefit the people’, he said, adding: ‘the effects of developmental challenges is poverty and we need to partner with civil society organisations to reduce poverty’.

Mr Bomba-Ire promised to run an open administration and function as a district chief executive for all irrespective of political/ religious affiliation or ethnic origin.

Mr Stephen B. Kpen, Presiding Member of the Lawra District Assembly, urged Mr Bomba-Ire to help ensure the establishment of a training college and the upgrading of the district to a municipal status.

He described those projects as the priority development projects of the district and appealed to the people in the area to combine efforts to ensure their accomplishment.

Madam Lankono, in her acceptance speech, said her administration would work for the common interest of the people through the practice and principles of transparency, accountability and inclusiveness.

She said under her supervision, the assembly would establish a data base of human and material resources in the district and harness them for the development of the communities.

Madam Lankono called on people in the district to take up the agricultural and other social intervention programmes the government was about to roll out to improve incomes and livelihoods.

GNA

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA