Upper West Akyem confirms DCE

Adeiso (E/R), May 19, GNA – The Upper West Akyem District Assembly has endorsed Mr. Eugene Sackey, as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Thirty (30) of the members gave him their votes, while eight said they opposed his nomination to the position.

Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour and the Member of Parliament (MP for the area, Mr. Asafu Bekoe, were present to observe the election, supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Sackey said he was grateful for the opportunity and vowed to work hard to live up to expectation.

He called for strong backing, understanding and cooperation of everybody to bring development to the district.

GNA

By Adu Gyemfi, GNA