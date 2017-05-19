Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey to perform at ‘Stand in the Gap’

Grammy and Stellar Award nominated Travis Greene, will be in Ghana over the weekend to take part in this year’s Stand in the Gap by the Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC).

The ‘Intentional’ hit singer will join a carefully selected list of speakers and musicians who will spearhead the 48-hour Holy Ghost filled prayer marathon that grows believers and pulls down strongholds.

Hosted by Prophet Gideon Danson, Head Pastor of EWC, this year’s event, which takes place from May 18 to May 20, 2017, is under the theme “There Must Be An Answer” and will give an opportunity to believers to engage God in fruitful prayers.

Apart from Travis Greene, who is making his second appearance at the event, Nigerian gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey and the indomitable EWCLive will lead patrons with lifted hands and a heart full of praise.

This intense atmosphere of prayer will be led by various powerful men and women of God including Pastors Cindy Trimm, Robert Ampiah Kofi, Edward Boateng, Ben Doku and the host, Gideon Danso.

A rising star in the Gospel genre, Travis Greene’s meteoric growth has been reported everywhere.

Travis has spent the last decade ministering to those who do not know God for themselves and has been raised to be the voice that goes into the dark and desolate places to expose the life of Christ.

He passionately uses his gift as a tool to inspire, heal and expose others to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.

Apart from ‘Intentional’, Travis Greene is also known for several popular songs including, ‘Just Want You’, ‘Thank You For Being God’ and ‘Made a Way’.

This year’s Stand in the Gap, which comes off at the EWC auditorium in Achimota, will be a unique opportunity for corporate prayer and worship with one accord, organisers noted.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)