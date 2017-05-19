Transport Ministry Inaugurates Advisory Board

The Minster for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah on Tuesday, inaugurated a nine-member reconstituted Advisory Board of the Ministry in accordance with Section 39 (1) of PNDC Law 327 of 1993.

Members of the Board are Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, Chairman, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus –Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport, T.A Selby, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport and Paul Ansah.

The rest are Ebo Hammond of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Chairman of Ghana Infrastructure Fund, Eva Mends, Ag. Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance, George Kennedy Ekow Mills, legal practitioner and Irene Messiba, Ag. Director of PPME.

Touching on the terms of reference of the board at the inaugural ceremony at the conference room of the ministry, Mr Ofori Asiamah mentioned that they would be expected to promote the relationship between the ministry and patrons of its services.

He further mentioned that they would advise the minister on policy direction and operational strategies among other critical issues that are crucial to the operations of the ministry.

The Minister indicated that his outfit has oversight responsibility over the Road Transport Services and the Maritime and Inland Water transport services.

Mr. Ofori Asiamah averred that the vision of the ministry is to create an integrated, cost-effective, safe and sustainable transportation system that will support the needs of society, spur economic growth, reduce poverty, as well as make Ghana a transportation hub in the West African sub-region.

“To achieve our set goals, we have a responsibility to provide policy direction to guide the board members and management of various agencies under the transport sector to work effectively and efficiently,” he explained.

The minister expressed worry about the spate of road accidents, low number of operational buses for MMT and ISTC, use of over aged vehicles and congestion at the country’s ports and gave assurance that the ministry would find lasting solutions to the problems.

Eva Mends, a member of the committee, who is also the Acting Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance, reiterated the importance of the transport sector to the development of the country’s economy.

She said they would work hard to help achieve the goals of the government.

By Solomon Ofori