Tonto Dikeh’s nanny was paid to lie against her – Former aide insists

Tonto Dikeh’s, former personal assistant, Rachael Ezekiel has come out to defend the actress against accusation of assault by her nanny.

This is in reaction to a video interview granted by the nanny on Wednesday denying Tonto’s allegations.

She claimed she has never seen Churchill beating Tonto but that the reverse was the case.

Rachael, who claimed to have been Tonto dike’s P.A for three years, denied the allegations, saying the nanny was bribed to dent the actress’s image.

She said Tonto never assaulted her throughout her stay with her for three years but treated her like her younger sister.

According to her, all the nanny said were lies as Tonto carries all her workers along and takes care of them.

She wrote on her instagram [email protected]: “My name is Ezekiel Rachel .I’m from Ebonyi state in Ishielu east local govt, former PA to Tonto Dikeh as of 2007 to 2009, I decided to keep calm to all the sayings about Tonto Dikeh but I changed my mind hearing what a nanny said about Tonto Dikeh.

“It griefs me when I see people seeking notice/attention of others through another person.

“After writing my WAEC 2007, I needed money to further my education, when I meet Tonto Dikeh through the help of Ifeanyi Idokwu (film producer)

“I worked with my aunty until I think, I have gotten the enough money needed to achieve my aim of entering movie industry.Until date I bless God for meeting Tonto Dikeh.

“From 2007 to 2009 that I worked with my aunty, she has never assaulted me verbally just like her nanny claims, she cares for me like her younger sister, provide whatever I need, shower I and my family with gifts, always ready to listen to me, allows me to express myself anywhere we go, takes me to everywhere she go, if she enters flight, I enter with her.

“I can say much about a person, I was with for 3 years, at least you can agree with me on that.

“We have so many JOY KILLERS everywhere, example of them is Tonto Dikeh’s nanny, who received money to damage the name my aunty worked so hard to make.

“I’m writing this to inform the world about the type of person my aunty is, she is a lady with good heart, caring type, she loves covering her loved one’s fault, easy going type, a giver with large heart. I love her so much cause I saw a lot of people she carried along while working with her.

“Words are not enough to describe Tonto Dikeh but all am saying is that, do not be in a hurry to conclude what people say about another cause we have a lot of whoremongers, joy killers and idiots in this life.

“To my aunty @tonto please be mute to all their sayings because am ready to reply any idiot that will try to cramp your image again.”