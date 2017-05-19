Tano South Assembly endorses President’s Nominee

Sunyani, May 18, GNA – The Assembly members at the Tano South District Assembly in Brong-Ahafo Region have confirmed Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, the President’s Nominee as the Tano South District Chief Executive.

The 54-member Assembly, had in a previous election, rejected the President’s nominee as he could not obtain the two thirds of votes of the Assembly members present as required by the 1992 constitution.

Another election rescheduled for the confirmation of the President Nominee at the Bechem Assembly hall could not be held on Monday May 15 as earlier on scheduled.

Mr Takyi however secured 37 out of 54 votes in the election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, amidst heavy security presence.

In his message of appreciation, Mr Takyi recommended intensive education on the local government concept for all Assembly members.

He expressed discomfort about partisan politics which had eaten into the Assembly, saying if the Assembly members were abreast with the local government concept, it would help bring the situation under control.

‘Even though everybody belongs to a particular political party, the assembly must not be divided on political lines and consequently retard development’, he said.

Mr Takyi urged the assembly members to bury their differences and forged ahead in unity to speed up development processes.

He also thanked the Assembly members for the trust they had reposed in him, and promised to work with them all.

GNA

By Regina Benneh, GNA