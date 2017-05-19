Students to benefit from LUCAS scholarships

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Leadership University College for Applied Sciences (LUCAS) in Accra has held its Open Day with the offer of scholarships to first 50 students who would be admitted into the college.

The university offers accredited and non-accredited programmes such as business, management, hospitality and tourism, computer studies and information technology (IT), adult training and seminars.

Dr Hillar Addo, the Vice President of Academics of the University who said this described the university as a unique one because it is a bilingual institution.

He said students in their first two years would compulsorily study French which would give them the competitive edge to be able to work in both francophone and Anglophone environment.

Dr Addo said management had put in place plans of pre-university concept to accommodate students who were not able to progress immediately to the university.

‘The students will be taken through flexible tuition and examination in order for them to pass those failed papers before allowing them entry into the university,’ he said.

The university, he said, was opened to middle level economic students with ambition for excellence and the passion to acquire world-class and foreign degrees.

Mr Addo said to provide industry-based aspect of the schools training processes, the university would be working with more of the service industry such as the French businesses and commerce in Ghana.

‘Our programmes are such that you can do three-year programme in Ghana with the option of a one-year final in Ireland with one year working experience or a straight four year in Ghana adding that the university facilitates immigration procedures for students without any difficulty’.

The vision of LUCAS, he said is to become a Pan-African world-class leading and relevant higher education provider that would provide and promote quality academic and professional education.

Mr Paul Danquah, the Director of Professional Development and Training said the university would also run a variety of Information Technology (IT) programmes to enable students acquire skills in various fields of IT and also obtain internationally recognised certification.

He said the university had plans in place to depart from the typical Lecturer-Student model of teaching to a lecturer serving as a guide or facilitator to students, adding that; ‘where you have mentorship, there is close attention.’

The university’s flagship programme, he said is the coding school where students will be taught basic computing and that there was the need for professionals who could administer systems and build relevant systems for now and the future.

Mr Danquah said the rate at which technology was growing was exponential with its pervasive potential impact and encouraged prospective students to pursue and avail themselves for coding lessons.

Mr John Yaw Amankwah, the Vice President of Administration of the University urged students to enroll now and take advantage of its special launch tuition and financial aid.

The University is affiliated to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and accredited by the Ghana National Accreditation Board.

It was initiated by a group of educationists and it is in partnership with Griffith College, Dublin, Ireland and Pigier, France.

