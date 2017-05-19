Steinhaus to become first female referee in Bundesliga

Frankfurt,May 19, (GNA/dpa) – Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first female referee to take charge of Bundesliga games next season after being promoted to the pool of top-flight officials on Friday.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the 38-year-old Steinhaus was one of four officials who would make the step up for the 2017/18 campaign from the second division.

“It was always my dream as a referee to be active in the Bundesliga,” Steinhaus said. “That this dream can now become true naturally fills me with great pleasure.”

Martin Petersen, Sven Jablonski and Soeren Storks will join the Bundesliga from August along with Steinhaus while Wolfgang Stark, Guenter Perl and Joachim Drees step down due to age limits. The refereeing pool for next term therefore increases from 23 to 24.

GNA