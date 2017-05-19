‘Silent’ Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei opens up on development at struggling giants



Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has opened up on the development at the club insisting, rejecting claims his silence has affected the club.

Dr Kyei has been silent on recent happenings at the club as they continue to wobble in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Critics have claimed his long-absence is affecting the team but he has rubbish such claims.

‘They’ve said I don’t talk; they’ve not heard from me [but] the work isn’t about talking. When you’re given work to do, you’ve your target’ said the Chairman as he explained why he’s been quiet since November 2016.

‘When I came, I could’ve let you know that things weren’t good. If things weren’t bad, I wouldn’t have been called to come in. I’m now going to re-organise things’ he said, while asking for supporters’ patience for himself and his Management.

