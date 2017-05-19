Shake-up hits Immigration Serivce

45 senior officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been transferred.

They include two Deputy Commissioners of Immigration (DCOI), two Assistant Commissioners of Immigration (ACi), 18 Chief Superintendents of Immigration (C/SUPT.), eight Superintendents of Immigration (SUPT.), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI) and four Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (ASI).

A letter dated May 17, 2017, and signed by Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, said the transfers take immediate effect.

According to the letter, DCOI Prosper Price Delali Asima has been transferred from Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Sekondi in the Western Region as the Officer in Charge (OIC) While DCOI Eric Affari at Sekondi heads to KIA as OIC.

In addition, ACI Isaac Luortey, the Commander in Tamale in the Northern Region has been transferred to Headquarters in Accra. He will be replaced by an officer from Headquarters Chief Superintendent Noah Ahomka Yeboah as Acting Regional Commander.

New Central Regional Commander

Central Regional Commander ACI Maud A. Quainoo has been transferred to Headquarters to take charge of administration. He has been replaced by Chief Superintendent Francis Palmdeti (Officer in charge of Public Affairs at Headquarters).

Chief Superintended Palmdeti will be replaced by Michael Amoako Ataa who was second in charge of Public Officers. He has now been promoted to head the Public Affairs Office at Headquarters.

C/Supt. Julius Gboglah has been transferred from Bolgatanga to Headquarters in Accra while C/Supt. Kwasi Appau moves to Bolgatanga as Acting Regional Commander of Upper East.

The Brong Ahafo Region also has a new Acting Regional Commander,C/Supt. Fred B. Duodu. He was transferred from Accra.

New HR at Headquarters

C/Supt. Kojo Oppong from Sunyani heads to Accra as Offiicer in Charge of Human Resource at Headquarters.

The Officer in Charge of Training at the headquaters C/Supt. Nicholina Asare has been assigned as Officer in Charge of Work Permit at the headquarters.

Tema

C/ Supt. Evelyn Aseidu Gyekye, Officer in Charge of the Receiving Counter at Headquarters has been transferred to Tema and C/ Supt. Edith Penelove Arhin at Head quarters Issue Room, has also been transferred to Tema.

Akanu, Sogakope have new bosses

Akanu in the Volta Region will see a new Sector Commander,C/ Supt. Francis Baning and the C/Supt, Joshua Krakue moved from Akanu to heaquarters.

C/Supt. Yaw Charles Bediako from Headquarters will take over at Sogakope as Officer in Charge.

Passport Office

C/Supt. Gordon Saah has been transferred from Headquarters to passport office while Shadrack Azangweo moves from Cape Coast to Obuasi as Officer in Charge.

Kumasi DSI Agnes Tinga has been transferred from Suhum in the Eastern Region to Kumasi as the second in Command and Supt. Lydia Achel from Headquarters intelligence also moves to Kumasi intelligence.