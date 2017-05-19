Sekondi/Takoradi to undergo complete reengineering

Sekondi, May 19, GNA – Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Thursday described the Metropolis as a city that has outgrown its original plan making it vulnerable to environmental decadence.

‘Some of the buildings are now a nuisance and impede modern development. Spaces reserved for leisure and recreation have been taken by unplanned development.

‘Wetlands reserved as natural receptacles have been encroached upon and ceremonial streets are now flanked by temporary structures that takeaway the beauty of the Metropolis,’ he said.

The MCE who made the remarks at the first ordinary meeting of the second session of the seventh Assembly, said as a prelude to the redevelopment project, all unauthorized structures along the ceremonial streets would be demolished.

He said well-functioning cities were critical for economic development and it was therefore time to redevelop the metropolis to attract such development through commerce.

The MCE said the Assembly had procured the services of a consultant to help in redesigning the city and that an investor forum slated for July would be organized to sell the plan for partnerships.

Touching on revenue, he announced that the Assembly had over 2.3 million cedis out of the projected seven million cedis, representing 29.34 per cent of money expected from internal activities in the fiscal year.

He said the Assembly was employing modern technology to improve upon revenue collection to meet its numerous development agenda.

On sanitation, the MCE noted that the waste management companies had not lived up to expectation in the discharge of their duties, as such the Assembly was in the process of procuring new service providers.

Mr Sam said the Assembly was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that residents had access to potable water, security, clean and serene environment.

He said the Assembly was making great strides on the five commitment areas under the open government partnership programme.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA