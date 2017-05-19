Ridge Hospital CEO to sue Health Minister over transfer

The Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital, Dr. Thomas Anaba has said he will sue the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu for unduly transferring him from his post.

Last Monday, a letter addressed to Dr. Anaba directed to him hand over to the Public Services Commission three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given, the letter said the directive was from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

Asked whether he will be considering suing the Minister for his decision , Dr. Anaba responded in the affirmative, saying “yes it is one of the options.”

He added that his lawyers had already began processes that will lead to a lawsuit.

I’m not affiliated with NDC

Dr. Anaba , who suspects his transfer stems from the suspicion that he is affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insisted he never campaigned for the party in the Garu Tempane constituency in the Upper East Region during the 2016 general elections as it has been alleged.

“I never campaigned for the NDC in that constituency. There was no Dr. Anaba anywhere in Garu campaigning during elections. There is one Thomas who they are getting confused about so they should check their facts very well.”

My transfer was in bad faith

He further stated that his transfer was done in bad faith.

“It was not done in good faith because if you want someone to leave his job, there must be a reason. The terms of engagement explains what should happen for me to be disengaged , transferred or relieved but all these were not met.”

“I have a contract and the contract is four years with possible renewal and I have made up my mind psychologically with my family that we are staying in Accra for at least four years…I have concentrated all my efforts in Accra so how do you come and stop all that without giving prior notice? I think it is unfair,” he added.

According to him, the Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu cannot transfer him as it is the Ghana Health Service that appointed him.

Minister acting on orders of contractors

He also alleged that the Minister acting on the instructions of the contractors working at the hospital, hence the failure to provide cause for the transfer.

“How can a construction company advise a Minister on who to manage a hospital. Is it because I put pressure on them to procure all that they needed for the contract?If it is so I will be happy to leave.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

