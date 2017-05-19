Prampram DA Basic wins ICT Quiz

Tema, May 18, GNA – The Prampram D.A Basic ‘A’ School in the Ningo-Prampram District, has emerged winners of the second edition of the Fixit Fast ICT Quiz Finals.

The school won with 37 points beating its closest contender Edwinta Preparatory School which obtained 34 points, with Bask Academy and Zenu KKDA ‘2’ Basic School obtaining 32 and 31 points respectively.

The quiz was organized by the Fixit Fast ICT Centre in partnership with the Ghana Education Service to promote the learning of ICT among basic school students.

For their prize, the two winning students representing the school received a laptop computer each,16 gigs pen drive and textbooks, while the school was also awarded with a trophy, two sets of desktop computers and a tablet for the ICT teacher.

The three other schools also received some consolation prizes for participating in the quiz at the finals out of 222 participating schools.

Mr George Agyenim Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Fixit Fast, said the quiz competition which was started in 2016 with schools in the Tema Metropolis, was expanded this year to include schools from the Ningo-Prampram, Kpone-Katamanso District and Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal areas noting that it was his outfit’s dream to extend it nation-wide by 2025.

Mr Boateng noted that the quiz was initiated after his company conducted a survey which revealed that even though ICT was being thought in the basic schools, the interest among students were low.

He added that the quiz was therefore initiated to create a platform for assessing and rewarding students who excelled in the study of ICT, while equipping the schools with the needed equipment to aid the teaching and learning of the subject.

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, in a keynote address, commended the company for the initiative and reminded students of the importance of studying and excelling in ICT.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo encouraged the youth not to use their computers and phones to acquire unacceptable behaviours from the internet but should rather take advantage of the many electronic libraries and research works available to them to study for their future.

She also cautioned them against posting compromising photos and comments on social media as it would have a devastating effect on them and their families.

Educational Directors of Tema, Kpone-Katamanso, Ledzekuku-Krowor and Ningo-Prampram and other dignitaries that graced the event reiterated the use of ICT in the development of the nation and encouraged the youth to use it positively to their advantage.

GNA

By Laudia Sawer, GNA