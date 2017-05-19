OlympAfrica foundation to support Ghana Olympic Committee

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Executive Director of OlympAfrica International Foundation, Mr Alassane Theirno Diack has assured the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) of his support to complete the abandoned OlympAfrica project.

Mr Diack made this known when he inspected the OlympAfrica project site at Amasaman, Accra yesterday.

Speaking to the media at the GOC head office after the inspection, his said his outfit would work hand in hand with the GOC to ensure that Ghana’s OlympAfrica project is completed.

According to the Executive Director, the project has been ditched because most of their recommendations made to the previous GOC administration were not met.

He said the board of the GOC should be transparent and accountable for funds allocated towards the project.

The Ghana Olympic President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah thanked the Director for the visit and reiterated that his administration would be transparent.

He also called on other corporate bodies to come on board and support OlympAfrica towards the construction of the project.

The GOC President noted that processes would begin to ensure the project is documented as a property of the GOC, adding that, he will hold talks with the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the issue.

The OlympAfrica project was launched in 1988 on the initiative of the IOC President.

It is a programme for the construction of centres to serve the expansion of Olympism, which offers young people opportunities in sports activities, cultural, educational, social and economic activities.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA