 Okyeame Kwame Speaks On Voice Of America

For some time now, the Voice of America (VOA) has been profiling Ghanaian artistes on their weekly music show, Music Time in Africa hosted.

Ghanaian artistes who has had the opportunity to be on the global platform to share their music journey with the world were Efya, Wiyaala, Reggie Rockstone, et al.

Come this Sunday, another music acts from Ghana will be profiled on the show and it’s no other person but veteran musician Okyeame Kwame.

The award-winning rapper is expected to share with the world how it all began for him vis-à-vis music. OK, as he’s affectionately called, will also touch on his upcoming single with Grammy Award recipient Sizzla Kalonji from Jamaica, and also talk about his upcoming music projects and other music related issues.

Music Time in Africa is VOA’s longest running radio program in English. Since 1965, it has been featuring Africa‘s finest music with weekly interviews, music news, and audience engagement. The host of the show, Dr. Heather Maxwell, a preeminent American broadcaster, is an Africanist ethnomusicologist and musical artist who has lived and performed extensively throughout Africa for over 30 years.

The interview airs on the Music Time in Africa show, on Sunday, May 21 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on the VOA Radio, which can be accessed in Accra Ghana on 98.1 FM and www.voanews.com across the globe.

A repeat broadcast is on Friday, May 26 at 21:00 GMT and Saturday, May 27 at 09:00 GMT, 15:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT respectively.