Obinim’s assault case adjourned to June 15

Accra May 18, GNA – Prosecution was unable to produce their next witness in the matter in which Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church and two of his pastors’ are being tried for abusing two teenagers.

According to prosecution they have not been able to summon the witness who is a medical officer to appear to testify.

DSP George Amegah, the prosecutor, assured the court that he would ensure that the witness come to testify.

Mr Ralph Poku Adusei prayed for long adjournment since he would be outside the court’s jurisdiction for an assignment.

The matter was therefore adjourned to June 15.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children – a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

He is said to have conducted that act with two of his pastors namely Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham. The two have been charged with abetment.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail in the sum of GHÈ¼10,000.00 with one surety each before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin- Doku.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant, Irene Abochie-Nyahe, was a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

That on August 17, last year, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim said the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy, therefore, the Holy Spirit had directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.

According to the prosecution in the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

The prosecution said in the process, his two pastors, Baah and Abraham, prevented the female victim from running away from the said punishment.

The prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain, hence she sought refuge with Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband asked her to stay away.

He said the assault only stopped after Obinim became content with the alleged punishment.

