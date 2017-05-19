NSA moves to recover GH¢70, 000.00 debt

Kumasi, May 18, GNA – The National Sports Authority (NSA) has initiated legal action to recover an amount of GH¢70, 000.00 owed to it by some tenants at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mr. Patrick Loungre, an Administrator of the NSA, said about 20 defaulting tenants had so far been dragged to court.

He told journalists in Kumasi that they took the action after persistent demand notices had been ignored.

A total of 35 tenants are currently renting facilities at the stadium for various business activities.

Mr. Loungre indicated that the default in rent payment was affecting the operation of the Authority, as the government’s budgetary allocation had kept declining.

The NSA in the last three years, had not received any imprest to maintain facilities at the stadium.

He warned of the ejection of any tenant, who failed to pay their rent.

By Stephen Asante, GNA