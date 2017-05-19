My target is to give birth to 10 children

Popular gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy has revealed that she hopes to give birth to ten children to acknowledge the love of God in her life.

The musician says she is targeting the ten because children are gifts from God.

The ‘Hyebre Sesafo’ singer, who is expecting her fourth child, told Adom News in an interview that she is confident some of her ten children will become very prominent persons in the society.

She added that her children may impact the lives of others in the society and contribute to the development of Ghana.

“I am giving birth to ten Children to glorify God and to contribute to the development of my country because I may get a doctor, footballer, President or lawyers so I am on until I’ve hit ten,” she emphasised.

When asked why she still performs while pregnant, Obaapa stated that her profession is also her hobby and she is protected by God.

“Singing is my hubby and God knows I love it so he protects me and strengthens me anytime I grab the microphone, I have no complications with my condition because I am working with the Grace of God,” she explained.