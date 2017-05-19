More Affordable Houses For Workers

The Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea has stressed the need for all regional ministers to secure lands for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put up more affordable houses in the country.

He noted that securing such land banks would play an active role in beefing up the affordable housing scheme aimed at providing houses to a number of workers at an affordable rate.

Mr Atta-Akyea made this known when he paid a working visit to the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.

He stated that the staggering 1.7 million housing deficit in the country was a great worry to the current administration which he noted required proactive steps in addressing the problem.

“All regional ministers should liaise with traditional authorities to secure land banks to aid in government’s attempt to solve the housing deficit in the country,” he said

The Minister took the opportunity to inspect the dilapidated ministries building at Cape Coast which was brought to his attention.

He bemoaned a situation where government had refused to undertake maintenance on the building and therefore advocated for a reversal of such trend.

He proposed to the Regional Co-ordinating Council to liaise with the various assemblies in the region to raise funds for the renovation of the block while government explores measures to ensure its upgrading and the safety of personnel in the building.

With inadequate resources, Mr. Atta-Akyea stated, government was determined to wipe out the housing deficit confronting the nation.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan said the building houses about 13 state agencies comprising: Ghana News Agency, Audit Service, Registrar General, Immigration Service, Ghana Education Service, Information Services Department, among others.

The Regional Minister expressed concern about the way workers occupying the building have been complaining that parts of the concrete slabs have been peeling off on a daily basis thereby posing a threat to them and customers.

Email;[email protected]

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast