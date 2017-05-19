Medeama star Justice Blay earns late Black Stars B call-up

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars B squad.
Blay, who has been the engine of the Mauve and Yellows in his debut season, has been rewarded for his sublime displays.
Coach Kwesi Appiah has handed a late call-up to the defensive midfielder after he was initially overlooked.
He joins Hearts captain Thomas Abbey as well as WAFA centre-back Nuhu Musah as late entrants to the team.
Our midfielder Justice Blay has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars ‘B’ squad pic.twitter.com/UtrAhaeOt9
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 19, 2017
The home-based players are preparing for the 2018 CHAN qualifier.
By Patrick Akoto
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com