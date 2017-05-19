May Day horse racing on Saturday

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Board of Stewards of the Accra Turf Club has announced that the first day of its May Day horse racing comes on Saturday, May 20 at the new race course at Borteman in Accra.

It therefore urged the public, horse owners, jockeys and their trainers to actively participate in the race, which begins at 1400 hours.

A press release issued by the Accra Turf Club and signed by Mr Samuel N.A. Turkson, the Board Secretary said the Club was looking for potential sponsors for the rest of the June to December 2017 meetings.

The Turf Club is readily to enter into agreement with any potential sponsor willing to support horse racing in Ghana.

It said the June to December meetings would include the National Gold Club Chairman’s Cup, President’s Cup and the Parliamentary Democracy Challenge Cup.

The Presidential Club would be held under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

GNA