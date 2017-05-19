Kakusuazo Connects To National Grid

Hon. Catherine Ablema Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency said the NPP government is determined to address challenges facing the constituency and ensure smooth development of the area.

The people should, therefore, support the Government to implement programmes that would solve these development challenges, she said.

Hon Catherine Afeku said this when she commissioned a rural electrification project on behalf of the Government at Kakusuazo in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region, May 18, 2017.

Speaking at a mini durbar, Hon Catherine Afeku said the project was started by NPP led Kufour Government in the late 2007 as part of a 350-million-dollar Exim Bank facility secured in 2006.

She said the NDC government rejected the project for eight good years without thinking about the good of Kakusuazo as part of Ghana.

She added, “this project was rejected by the NDC Government but we the NPP Government have come into power again and have used five months to complete the project and connected it to the National Grid”.

She also added that she and the new MCE, Hon Frank Okpeyen are going to work together to connect the other communities to the National Grid.

Speaking at durbar, the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Frank Okpeyen used the occasion to thanked the people of Kakusuazo and the entire Gwiraman for reposed their confidence in him to be confirmed as MCE for the Municipality.

Hon Frank Okpeyen pleaded to his people to have confidence in President Nana Addo and really behind the NPP Government to bring more developments into the Municipal.

He added, ” I’m going work hard with the MP and Minister to construct the bad road networks in the Gwira area so I need your prayers and support”

“This rural electrification project here was done by an American contractor, Weldy Lamont Company and we have to thank the company for the good job done”, he emphasized.

The Chief for the people of Kakusuazo, Nana Kaku II expressed his profound appreciation to the NPP Government for the completion of the project for his people.

The Chief said this project is going to generate more incomes for his people and better their lives.

“We are very happy to have electricity and we are now part of Ghana, God bless Hon Catherine Afeku and the NPP Government”, the Chief expressed his joys.

The Chief also used the occasion to appealed to his people and the people of Nzema East Municipal to support Hon Catherine Afeku to develop the Municipal devoid of political affiliations.

The Chief also appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government and the Member of Parliament for the area to provide them communication network for them to have access to information going in the country and beyond.

Speaking on a locally based radio station at Axim, Ankobra FM political morning show dubbed, ‘ABT Show’ hosted by Michael Adomako on Friday, May 19, 2017 the immediate past Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Kweku Tanikyie Kesse said the project was never and ever started by the erstwhile Kufour Government in 2007 but started by John Mills erstwhile Government but the former lawmaker failed to tell the actual year the project started.

Hon Kwaku Kesse added that those who are saying that the electrification project at Kakusuazo was started by the NPP Government and completed by the NPP Government are liars.

” Politics is not about telling lies so Hon Catherine Afeku and her people should stop their lies they are peddling about the project”, Hon Kesse charged.