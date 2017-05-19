Joyce Blessing – The Lord’s Prayer Ft. AB Crentsil (Official Music Video)

Sensational gospel singer Joyce Blessing as as part of her birthday celebration unleashed another mind blowing visuals off her trending “Agyebum” album.

The song dubbed “The Lord’s Prayer” capitalizes on Matthew 9 verses 6-13 in the Holy Bible as she “garnishes” with a few lyrical “condiments” to make the song a perfection.

The Lord’s Prayer has received massive airplay and embracement after its release.

The song and video features legendary musician AB Crinstil and a masterpiece by all standards. The colourful visuals was shot and directed by Skyweb Videos. Enjoy and share