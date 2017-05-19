IOC calls executive meeting over 2024 and 2028 Olympic bid process

Berlin, May 19, (GNA/dpa) – The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, next month to discuss the bidding process for the award of the 2024 and 2028 summer Games.

In a statement made Friday, the IOC said the board “will receive and discuss two reports from the Working Group currently looking into the candidature procedure,” on June 9.

“The working group consists of the four IOC Vice-Presidents and has been tasked with exploring how to make the candidature procedure more proactive, more collaborative and less expensive in the future,” the IOC said.

The IOC is due to choose a host city for 2024 at its session in Lima on September 13 but with only Paris and Los Angeles still interested, it is possible 2028 will be given to the loser.

Boston, Hamburg, Rome and Budapest all withdrew their candidacies for 2024 in light of public and political pressure.

The June 9 meeting will also discuss reforms of the bidding procedure for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

GNA