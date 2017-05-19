Illegal miners in Manso area defy government ban on galamsey

Illegal miners at Manso Tontokrom and Datano in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region are defying government’s directive to halt operation.

One month after an ultimatum on the suspension expired, alluvial miners in the two towns in the Amansie West District continue with their destruction.

Community leaders are now looking up to government to act after a failed bid to restrain the perpetrators.

Sale of farmlands for gold extraction has increased illegal mining at Tontokrom and nearby communities.

The Komuwu River, the main source of drinking water is now heavily polluted from mining activities.

Commercial transport operators, including motorbike riders, popularly known as ‘okada’ provide facilitation for the illegal miners.

Though government’s fight against the menace has seen reduced numbers, there are still defiant elements.

The miners who will not speak on record or camera insist government must find alternatives work for them before they leave the pits.

Assembly Member for Tontokrom, Gabriel Marfo, says various deliberations with illegal miners to suspend activities have yielded little results.

He believes only deployment state security can flush the culprits out.

This comes as the Lands minister, Peter Amewu embark on a 4-day tour to some illegal mining sites in the Ashanti region.

Mr. Amewu will visit some forest reserves where illegal mining activities have been threatening the reserves.

They include the Offin Shelter Belt, Tano Offin, Desiri and Apaprama Forest reserves.

He will also visit Atwima Kwanwoma and the Amansie West Districts after a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second.