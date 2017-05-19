I bagged myself good man not money bag – Banky W’s wiife replies fan

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi, has replied a fan who said she bagged herself a money bag husband.
The actress said she makes her own money, hence, Banky W’s money was not the reason she accepted the proposal.
A fan @Chika_thelma_uk had commented on her picture with Banky on her instagram handle @adesuaetomi.
The fan wrote: “Enjoy girl,you are a lucky lady, bagged yourself a money bag hubby. #Mrswellington.
Responding, however, Adesua replied the fan saying she’s engaged to Banky W not because he is rich but because he is a good man.
According to her, she is not lucky but blessed because a good man like her husband to be is hard to find.
“I make my own money.
“I bagged myself a ‘GOOD MAN’.
“A money bag isn’t hard to find but a good man? That ain’t easy.
“I’m blessed, it ain’t luck.” she wrote.