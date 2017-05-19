Health Minister was ill-advised in ‘dismissal’ of Ridge Hospital boss

A labour expert has described as inappropriate, the dismissal of Medical Director of Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Awuni Naba by the Minister of Health.

Austin Gamey said the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu was ill-advised to dismiss the Medical Director.

He told Joy News Friday, the manner Dr Awuni Naba was dismissed smacks of a ploy to get rid of him because he was appointed by the past government.

Labour expert, Austin Gamey

“Normally it is not the best way to do it because it is a Public Service and therefore we have institutions that handle that,” he said.

The Health Minister is reported to have dismissed the Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital days to the official opening of the hospital renamed the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The alleged dismissal was later changed to a transfer and by that Dr Awuni Naba was asked to head back to the University of Development Studies (UDS) Medical School from where he was appointed by the previous NDC government.

A disappointed Dr Awuni Naba upon receiving the letter said he will not vacate his position for the newly appointed Medical Director because his transfer was “an illegal, floored administrative action” by the Health Minister.

“The only person who can terminate my appointment is Ghana Health Council…I still have three years,” he told Joy News.

His lawyers have written to the Health Minister to withdraw the transfer letter and apologise for erring since he has no power to dismiss or transfer him.

Spokesperson for the Health Ministry, Robert Cudjoe told Joy News the Medical Director’s transfer was jointly done by the Ghana Health Service and the Minister.

“Kwaku Agyemang Manu has nothing against my brother… I see this whole thing as a normal public service administrative procedure that we all go through,” he said.

Mr Robert Cudjoe said Dr Awuni Naba was transferred back to UDS because his services are needed there.

But Mr Gamey said the transfer would not have been misconstrued as a political interference, if it had been done by Public Services Commission.

“It is being done through a political office, [and] it may not be appropriate,” he said.

The Labour expert has advised Dr Awuni Naba to consider petitioning the appropriate national institutions if he believes he has been unfairly treated by the Minister.

“If he thinks that he is [badly treated], he can go to the National Labour Commission to register his concerns,” he said.

