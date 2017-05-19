Government orders removal of all Customs barriers on road

Accra, May 18, GNA — Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has directed all Customs barriers on the roads be removed effective September 1, this year, and the personnel deployed elsewhere.

This is to enhance trade facilitation between Ghana and its neighbouring countries.

The Vice President directed mandatory joint inspection of goods at the ports by Ghana Community Network (GCNET) and West Blue Consult, the two institution operating single window at the port, to enhance port operations and avoid double checking of goods.

He said that by September the ports would go paperless to prevent man-made bottlenecks and improve automation, adding that there should be improved coordination among the agencies operating at the port to enhance revenue to the State.

Vice President Bawumia gave the directives at the Ports Efficiency Conference in Accra, on Wednesday, on the theme: ‘Improving Port Efficiency and Trade Facilitation in Ghana’

The conference brought together experts in marine operations worldwide including Dubai, Singapore and Antwerp as well as key stakeholders from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, freight forwards as well as importers and exporters.

The stakeholders would discuss issues that prevent efficient port services and suggest measures to enhance operations at the country’s ports.

Vice President Bawumia charged the discussants to come out with a blue print after the conference to ensure efficiency and increase government’s revenue.

He said efficient ports services translated into competitiveness by businesses and the country’s international trade, adding that ports were the main gateway by countries for global trade and therefore called for removal of all bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder efficient port operations.

He gave the assurance that Government would take practical approaches to make the country’s ports efficient and urged stakeholders to come along to make the vision a reality.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA