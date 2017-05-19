GOIL Gives 30,000ghc Towards 42nd MTN/SWAG Awards

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), has joined the group of sports loving companies by supporting the 42nd MTN- Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards with an amount GH¢30,000.

The package, which includes cash and products, is to ensure the successful organization of the longest running sports awards scheme in Ghana.

Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL Mr. Patrick A.K.Akorli, said his company is an indigenous one, which has the interest of other local companies at heart and deems the SWAG Awards as a worthy event to support.

“This is an event that is aimed at rewarding sports men and women, who have excelled at both local and international events for the nation and it is appropriate to recognise their efforts,” he said.

According to Mr. Akorli, GOIL will continue to support the Association in the organization of the event, since the awards scheme compliments, the efforts of government in rewarding distinguished sports men and women each year.

President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, said he was excited with the offer from the local oil-marketing giants.

“We are very grateful for this wonderful gesture, which will go a long way to support us in the organization of the event.

“With this support, we have no option than to ensure a successful execution of the event and make it a memorable one,” he expressed.

SWAG will on Saturday, May 27, 2017organize the 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards Night at the Banquet Hall State House, Accra.

Two distinguished sports men, Emmanuel Tagoe, International Boxing Organisation Lightweight Champion and Tony Baffoe, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Match coordinator will vie for the top most award the Sports Personality of the Year.

Andre Ayew of West Ham, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and Solomon Asante of T Mazembe of Congo are competing for Footballer of the Year.

Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai is coming down from Swizerland to receive the Kick Boxer of the Year after winning the Muay Thai WBC World Title in Germany late last year.

Godwin Attram will receive an award for coaching and playing for Accra Great Olympics and returning them to the Premiership.

Derek Abrefa is going for the Table Tennis Player of the Year, and he is much excited about the occasion as he goes for his third SWAG Award.