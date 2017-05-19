GHS Puts Hospitals On Alert

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed all regional health directors in the country to be on alert after the Democratic Republic of Congo reported an Ebola outbreak in the North-east.

The World Health Organisation said as at May 14, 2017, three deaths are being linked to the virus, and it is taking the situation “very seriously”.

One of those killed had tested positive for Ebola after coming down with a haemorrhagic fever last month in Bas-Uele, a province which borders the Central African Republic.

As a result, the GHS has issued the following measures to regional health directors across the country in preparation of a possible outbreak in the country.

They are: