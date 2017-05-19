Ghana to host Africa’s first Spaceship Research Centre

The first Spaceship Research Centre in Africa is to be constructed and hosted in Ghana at the Atomic Energy Commission enclave at Haatso in Accra.

Global Non-Governmental Organization in Spaceship Technology, KESHE Foundation Ghana is partnering Ghanaian Construction Engineering Management company, BONADES Limited to implement the project.

An agreement was signed to this effect on May 1, after completion of the feasibility studies and presentation to the client, preliminary architectural and engineering designs and foreign Investors.

Construction of the KESHE Spaceship Research Centre will start by the third quarter of this year and expected to be completed latest in six months’ time.

Investment for Job creation

KESHE Foundation Ghana, Mehran Tavakoli Keshe says the initiative seeks to bring new cutting-edge technologies to Ghana to boost government’s job-creation agenda.

“KESHE Foundation International intends to invest a total of $21 million in this project. It is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s one-district-one-factory agenda to also provide decent sustainable job opportunities to ordinary citizens and high-earned skilled world-class Technologists and Scientists”.

Collaboration with Ghana Atomic Energy Commission

In October 2016, following the conference organized by the Kesh Foundation International, in collaboration with Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and subsequent meetings, led to formation of KESHE Foundation Ghana, a Ghanaian registered company jointly owned by the two organizations.

The main objective of the Foundation is to share the benefits of all aspects of its technologies in different areas related to mankind’s welfare and world education.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com