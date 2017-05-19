Ghana FA collaborates with FIFA to organize course for U-15 Academy coaches



The GFA in collaboration with FIFA will organize a one-week (May 20-24) FIFA/MA Coaching course for the Domestic Youth League.

The course which will be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram is aimed at training the coaches who will handle the various Regional Under-15 teams and academies.

FIFA Instructor Erich Rutemoller who arrived in Ghana on Thursday afternoon will be in charge of the course.

He will be supported by Ghanaian goalkeepers trainer Nassam Mohammed.

Rutemoller has headed some club sides in Germany and is the current coach of Afghanistan.

Source: Ghana FA

