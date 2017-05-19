Frimpong Manso Drops The Gun After One Month

Just as many thought that the musical chair whirling thick and fast at the technical bench of Asante Kotoko has halted, fresh news broke on Thursday that the Porcupine Warriors and Frimpong Manso have parted ways.

Coach Frimpong Manso was appointed on April 11, 2017 to provide an advisory role for the club following the exit of Croatian coach Zdravko Lugarusic whose contract was terminated on April 9 after Asante Kotoko were held [0-0] by Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The former Black Stars defender [Frimpong Manso] was subsequently instructed by the club to be on the bench of Kotoko but he could not muster a single win for the former champions which necessitated the appointment of Steve Pollack by the management of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is still chasing for its first win in two months and until that is achieved no one can predict who is going to be sacked next.

