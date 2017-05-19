A Sunday school teacher was explaining forgiveness to her class of first graders. She said that if a classmate mistreated one of them, they had to be kind in return. And if the offender said he was sorry, it was not to be held against him. The class members looked at one another with troubled faces until one of the little girls blurted,out. “But teacher, that is hard!”

She was right. It is hard for all of us. Yet broken relationships cannot be repaired unless we are ready to do what is difficult. We must be willing to acknowledge our offenses and forgive one another as God has forgiven us. But how is our response to others to reflect God’s forgiveness? (What Do You Do with a Broken Relationship?)