First stadium for 2022 Qatar World Cup ready for play

Berlin, May 19, (GNA/dpa) – The first stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is ready for use and will host its maiden match following redevelopment on Friday.

Al Rayyan and Al Sadd will contest the final of the Emir Cup at the reconstructed Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

‘This historic venue is close to Qatari hearts, and has seen some of Qatar’s biggest sporting occasions over the years since 1976,” Qatari Football Association president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani was quoted by FIFA.com.

“It is therefore a fitting venue for the biggest match of Qatar’s football calendar, and we look forward to welcoming fans into the magnificent re-modeled stadium.”

The controversial Qatar World Cup will take place November 21-December 18 in 2022.

GNA