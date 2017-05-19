Fans of English side Chelsea in Ghana to attend church service over Blues EPL title success

Fans of runaway English champions Chelsea in Ghana are organizing a church service to thank God for their title success.

The Living Streams International located behind the Zenith College, Trade Fair has put this together on 04 June.

Worshipers and fans have been urged to come in their Blue jersey.

Chelsea have won the Premier League title after defeating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns last Friday.

A late goal from substitute Michy Batshuayi gave the Blues three points, which maintained their unassailable advantage over Tottenham.

It is the sixth time that Chelsea have won England’s top flight and the fourth time since 2004-05 that they have claimed the Premier League title.

