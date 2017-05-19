Dr Felix Anyah appointed CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Dr Felix Anyah, has been appointed as the acting CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu in a letter addressed to Dr. Anyah and copied to the chief of staff, the executive secretary to the President and the chief director of the Ministry of Health stated that the appointment approved by the President takes effect from June 1, 2017.

Dr. Anyah replaces Dr. Gilbert Buckle whose tenure as the head of the biggest referral centre in the country has been dogged by many with the unionized staff of the hospital.

The man who has distinguished himself in the health sector, evidenced by the plethora of awards he has won in that field will be expected to bring his rich private sector experience to bear on the ailing national treasure, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

PROFILE OF DR FELIX ANYAH

Dr. Felix Anyah was born on November 29, 1950, and had his education at the St. John’s School, Sekondi and Opoku Ware School in Kumasi before entering the University of Ghana Medical School graduating with M.B. Ch B. degree in 1979.

After his housemanship at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Effia Nkwanta Hospital, he worked at several private hospitals in Nigeria and Ghana before establishing the Holy Trinity Medical Centre in July 1988.

Starting with a staff of five in 1988, the Holy Trinity Medical Centre grew to win the Leader in the private medical sector award in Ghana in 2003 and Leader of the health sector award in 2009.

Holy Trinity Medical Centre & SPA has been a member of Top 100 companies (Ghana Club 100 by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Dr Anyah receiving one of his numerous awards

After establishing the First Health SPA in West Africa, it has earned several other awards including:

ï‚§ Special Award for promotion of a Healthy Society in Ghana by the Private Medical and Dental Association.

ï‚§ National Honour – Excellence in Private Sector Health Care – By Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana

ï‚§ National Honour – Contribution to Primary Health Care in Ghana – By Ghana Employers Association.

ï‚§ The “Best” Health/Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the West Africa Magazine

ï‚§ The “Most Patronised Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the New Ghanaian Magazine

ï‚§ The Platinium Award for the Best SPA in West Africa at the West Africa Tourism and Hospitality Awards

ï‚§ Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Outstanding Merit – Africa Leadership Award by West Africa Magazine.

ï‚§ Ghana Golden Jubilee Business and Financial Excellence Award – (National Award) Ministry of Trade, Industry President Special Initiative(PSI); (PSD)

ï‚§ Excellent Service for Security, Peace and Safety in Africa and for an incisive – Security Watch (Nigeria)

Dr. Anyah was a member of the 6th and 7th Councils of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council and was Captain of Industry (health) in 2003 by Ministry of Private Sector Development; President’s Special Initiative (PSI); (PSD).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com