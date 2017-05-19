Doris Agbozo wins Home Affairs’ ¢30,000 Mama’s Living Room Make Over competition

Ghana’s number one Family oriented programme on Joy FM, Home Affairs hosted by Edem Knight-Tay last Saturday made the dream of one proud mother a reality.

Anita Doris Agbozo won the GHS30,000 Mama’s Living Room Make Over competition to have her living room refurbished.

She was not the only proud mother celebrated on Mother’s Day as three other ladies entered the competition to win various gifts to show their mothers how much they are appreciated.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Home Affairs programme run a competition in which participants took pictures of themselves and their mothers as well as a picture of their mother’s living room.

There was a total of not more than 10 ladies who entered the competition. They sent an email to tell the judges why their mother’s living room deserved the makeover.

The ladies together with their mothers then made a studio appearance to explain why their mother is the best mother and partook in the knowing-me-knowing-you competition.

Madam Agbozo, a relationship manager with one of the top banks and mother of Evangeline Aryee shared the story of determination, love and living a dream.

She told of how she single-handedly raised her only child whom she conceived when she was still a secondary school student. A schoolmate who left her on her own after pregnancy never showed up and she had to go through a torrid time with stimatisation by her mates and society.

According to her, she ignored all advice from close friends and mates to abort the foetus since there was no man to take care of her.

Luck was on her side as she delivered during the long vacation and immediately continued with her studies when school resumed.

“I refused to stay home despite the stimatisation because I did not want to give up on my dream to be a lawyer.

Sadly, she had to abandon her legal studies when she lost her mother in the process.

Madam Agbozo later gave up studying law as she did not have the support she needs to see her through.

She went ahead to study to stenography and in the process ended up a relationship manager at one of the top banks.

Her daughter, Evangelina Aryee who entered her name in the competition from all indications knows her mother very well as she scored 16 points in a 20 points knowing-you knowing-me competition.

For Remy who entered the competition to win her mother Josephine Adu, 69, a retired teacher a living room makeover, she described as her mother’s living room as embarrassing to bring in visitors.

Madam Adu brought the studio mood down with her touching story of loss, despair and later hope.

She was sacked from her marital home by her military husband before her first trimester when he came back from peacekeeping. To make matters worse he did not tell her why he wanted her out.

As a teacher getting a transfer from Accra to Akim Oda to be with her parents was not easy as she had not planned for it but she had no choice. She was lucky to finally got to be with her parent but did not want the burden of them taking care of two people so she had to double her efforts in everything she did.

Madam Adu said although she had the opportunity to go to the university, she did not want to leave her teenage girl to anyone so she skipped the opportunity.

She was determined for her daughter to get what she could not get in her life so she sacrificed everything for Remy.

Remy said her mother has struggled all her life and winning the dream makeover will be a great reward she could give to her mother.

Philomena Djaba, a retired teacher got her daughter Victoria King to speak about the time they had together growing up. Madam Djaba spoke about the disciplinarian she was recounting the story about how she went to her daughter’s school to instill some sense in her.

The mother of three and a second wife went through hell raising her first daughter who has just graduated from the university. Mrs King explained that her mother has done a lot for her telling how much she wanted to get the makeover to put a smile on her mother’s face.

Millicent Ahiadzo, a nurse, and mother of Esenam Adaklu shared the sad story about how she received a phone call that changed her life. Her son called her from home one afternoon to tell her about his father falling sick and being rushed to the hospital. Minutes later, she was called again and told the sad news of the passing of her husband.

She was left on her own to take care of four children with the help of her siblings. Two of her children are in the university at the same time and a graduate working and the other at now in the senior high school.

Esenam Adaklu believed that her mother has done a lot for them and deserved to win the living room makeover.

All the mothers were given vouchers for treatment at Spa body and Beyond with products from Bio Care Curls and Naturals and textiles from Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com